The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter has been launched in Plus and Pro variants, priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.

The Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery that delivers a claimed range of 143km, while the V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94kWh battery, translating to a higher claimed range of 165km.

