High-profile resignations hit Dunzo amid financial struggles

- Quick commerce startup Dunzo, backed by Reliance Industries, has experienced a series of high-profile resignations due to financial difficulties, including co-founders Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha.
- Five top executives have left the company board in the last two months, including representatives from Reliance Retail and Lightrock India, both significant shareholders in Dunzo.
- The company, which has raised nearly $500 million since 2015, is dealing with funding shortfall, delayed employee payments, and layoffs, with former employees being told to wait until February 2024 for pending salaries.