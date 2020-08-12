How to hire growth marketing fellas the Andrew Chen way

What’s that one question that will help you understand a growth marketer’s approach towards growth?

Andrew Chen shares great perspective.

NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated Twitter threads on product, life and growth.

Some considerations:

– Define growth. $? MAU? Picking KPIs are half the battle. And identifying levers

– 10X = big swings only. New channels/products, reinforcing core loops, etc., not tactics like button sizes/landing pages

– Reasoning by metaphor / other cos shows expertise



– They think email is key? Tell me about deliverability. DKIM/SPF? Email copy? Or paid ads? Explain how retargeting works – Some ppl know one thing (paid ads!) and will just focus there. Push on channels (SEO, viral, etc) to test depth– They think email is key? Tell me about deliverability. DKIM/SPF? Email copy? Or paid ads? Explain how retargeting works So much depth just in one convo! Try it.

Follow @andrewchen