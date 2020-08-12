How to hire growth marketing fellas the Andrew Chen way

What’s that one question that will help you understand a growth marketer’s approach towards growth?
Andrew Chen shares great perspective.
NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated Twitter threads on product, life and growth.
Some considerations:
– Define growth. $? MAU? Picking KPIs are half the battle. And identifying levers
– 10X = big swings only. New channels/products, reinforcing core loops, etc., not tactics like button sizes/landing pages
– Reasoning by metaphor / other cos shows expertise
– Some ppl know one thing (paid ads!) and will just focus there. Push on channels (SEO, viral, etc) to test depth
– They think email is key? Tell me about deliverability. DKIM/SPF? Email copy? Or paid ads? Explain how retargeting works
So much depth just in one convo! Try it.