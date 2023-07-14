Hollywood’s Novel AI Proposal Scrutinized at SAG-AFTRA Strike Announcement

- The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ AI proposal, unveiled at the SAG-AFTRA strike announcement, suggested using scans of background actors for any project indefinitely.
- Critics, such as SAG-AFTRA leader Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, fear that this may pave way to exploitation of performers’ likeness without proper compensation or consent.
- This development threatens jobs of actors, writers, and multimedia artists and is criticized for devaluing the film industry AMPTP professes to uphold.