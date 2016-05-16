Home Decor Marketplace BedBathMore Raises Funding

BedBathMore an online home solutions company with its revamped website and enhanced features, has also raised an undisclosed amount of funding from the former investor group of Fabfurnish.
The funding received will be used to build an overall wide ranging ecosystem for all home needs. The company previously raised capital from Blume Ventures and other angel investors.
Bedbathmore earlier acquihired Homado, Crude Area, Paletly & Rebel Star over the last one year. In its new avatar the platform will introduce several industry-first solutions as a part of its vision of providing ‘everything home’ at a single destination and not just furniture.
Amit Dalmia, Founder and CEO, BedBathMore, said, “It is a pleasure to associate with people who share a like-minded vision. These are early days in the online home solutions space in India and together we hope to create an inclusive platform where consumers come for ‘everything home’ and experience a completely disruptive way to go about their space needs. With the revamped website, we aim to provide a seamless experience to all our users which will be solution oriented, simple and relevant to their individual tastes.”