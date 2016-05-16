Home Decor Marketplace BedBathMore Raises Funding

BedBathMore an online home solutions company with its revamped website and enhanced features, has also raised an undisclosed amount of funding from the former investor group of Fabfurnish.

The funding received will be used to build an overall wide ranging ecosystem for all home needs. The company previously raised capital from Blume Ventures and other angel investors.

Bedbathmore earlier acquihired Homado, Crude Area, Paletly & Rebel Star over the last one year. In its new avatar the platform will introduce several industry-first solutions as a part of its vision of providing ‘everything home’ at a single destination and not just furniture.