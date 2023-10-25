Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth, to launch IPO on October 31

- Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth, will launch its IPO on October 31, with the public offer closing on November 2.
- The company will issue fresh shares worth Rs 365 crore and an offer for sale of 41.25 million shares, with the listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for November 10.
- Co-founders Varun and Ghazal Alagh, along with other investors, will sell some of their shares through the IPO, while the largest investor, Peak XV Partners, will not participate in the offer for sale.