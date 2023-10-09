Subscribe

Honda and Acura integrate smart garage door features into CarPlay apps

  • Honda and Acura are enhancing their CarPlay apps with support for smart garage door openers, including non-HomeKit compatible ones, through a partnership with Chamberlain Group’s myQ Connected Garage service.
  • The feature is managed through the CarPlay apps for HondaLink and AcuraLink, allowing users to set up a geofence for automatic notifications or manually control their garage doors.
  • The feature is compatible with all 2023 and 2024 Honda models, and ‘millions of older Honda and Acura models’ with CarPlay, with more details yet to be clarified.
