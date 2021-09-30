Honda Motor Co announces plans for eVTOL, avatar robots and space technologies

Honda R&D Co., Honda Motor Company’s innovations arm, will be leading the effort on “Outside-the-box research on technologies that will bring about new value for people by expanding the potential of mobility into the third dimension, then the fourth dimension which defies the constraints of time and space, and ultimately into outer space,” according to the company.

While most of the eVTOL being developed around the world are all-electric, HMC aims to “Leverage its electrification technologies and develop Honda eVTOL equipped with a gas turbine hybrid power unit,” according to a statement from the company.

Frommer said Honda gave its “Young engineers” with dreams of building a rocket the go ahead at the end of 2019 to begin R&D. Honda did not provide any further specifics about either of its space initiatives.