Honeywell installs 7,000 AI video cameras for Bengaluru’s Safe City project

Image Credit: IndianExpress
  • Honeywell has installed 7,000 AI video cameras as a part of Bengaluru’s Safe City project.
  • The project aims to improve the city’s security.
  • The video cameras will be used to monitor and analyze the city’s activities.
