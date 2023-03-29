- Honeywell has installed 7,000 AI video cameras as a part of Bengaluru’s Safe City project.
- The project aims to improve the city’s security.
- The video cameras will be used to monitor and analyze the city’s activities.
Honeywell installs 7,000 AI video cameras for Bengaluru’s Safe City project
