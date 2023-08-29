Honeywell Strengthens OT and IoT Cybersecurity with Acquisition of SCADAfence

- Honeywell has acquired OT and IoT cybersecurity provider, SCADAfence, to bolster defenses against growing ransomware attacks within the manufacturing industry.
- The acquisition will help identify and eliminate blind spots in unmanaged or legacy systems, and is set to help Honeywell double its research and development for OT cybersecurity.
- The manufacturing sector witnesses the highest number of ransomware attacks, accounting for 23% of all such incidents last year, highlighting the importance of this move for Honeywell.