Honeywell ties up with ICT Academy, to invest ₹10 crore in skill building
Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, has entered into a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country.
As part of this, Honeywell has committed to invest ₹10 crore in the first year to develop these centres.