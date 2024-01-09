Subscribe

Houthi threats on Red Sea could lead to $30 billion drop in Indian exports

  • Indian exports, which totaled around $451 billion last year, could drop by 6-7% due to Houthi threats on cargo ships in the Red Sea, according to a New Delhi-based thinktank.
  • The number of vessels passing through the Suez Canal has dropped by 44% due to these threats, impacting India’s primary shipping route to Europe, the US East Coast, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • The rising threats have caused Indian exporters to hold back approximately 25% of their cargo ships transitioning through the Red Sea, further impacting exports already experiencing a 6.5% contraction this fiscal year.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »