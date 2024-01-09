Houthi threats on Red Sea could lead to $30 billion drop in Indian exports

- Indian exports, which totaled around $451 billion last year, could drop by 6-7% due to Houthi threats on cargo ships in the Red Sea, according to a New Delhi-based thinktank.
- The number of vessels passing through the Suez Canal has dropped by 44% due to these threats, impacting India’s primary shipping route to Europe, the US East Coast, the Middle East, and Africa.
- The rising threats have caused Indian exporters to hold back approximately 25% of their cargo ships transitioning through the Red Sea, further impacting exports already experiencing a 6.5% contraction this fiscal year.