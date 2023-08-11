How a Top Investor Sees the World with Saar Gur | Podcast Summary

How a Top Investor Sees the World with Saar Gur (NFX Podcast)
In this episode of the NFX Podcast, Saar Gur, a General Partner at CRV and one of Silicon Valley’s top investors, shares his insights on identifying emerging consumer trends, his investment philosophy, and his journey into venture capital.
Known for his early investment in DoorDash, Gur’s unique perspective and approach to investing have made him a standout figure in the venture capital landscape.
Investment in Patreon
Gur’s investment in Patreon was based on a theme he was interested in.
He had previously worked on causes with Sean Parker and was interested in the potential of the internet to enable new forms of patronage.
When he met the team behind Patreon, he believed they had the solution to this problem.
Investment Strategy
Gur’s investment strategy is a combination of following themes and looking for companies that align with his thesis.
He believes in the importance of understanding the problem a company is trying to solve and being passionate about that problem.
Embracing the Weird
Gur embraces the weird and looks for users who are getting real value from a product or a movement.
He believes that if a product resonates deeply with a set of users, it has the potential to go mainstream.