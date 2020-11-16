How Airtel and Jio are blocking websites in India

According to to a recent report published by Medianama, India is no longer using outdated systems to block websites, it is using ‘middleboxes’ to do it. 25 middleboxes have been traced to Airtel. Both the ISP giants are using Server Name Indications (SNI) to block websites. This is similar to the way China goes about blocking sites using the Encrypted SNI (ESNI) method.

Both, Airtel and Jio are following directives laid down by the Department of Telecom (DoT). This means that 76% of all Internet users in India are conditioned by Airtel and Jio’s practices. Jio accounts for 52.26%, while Airtel accounts for 23.64% of all internet subscriptions in the country. This practice is making it easier for the government of India to erect the great firewall of India.