How Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage

HomeNewsHow Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage
Apple Inc is eating into its rivals’ smartphone market share as the iPhone maker navigates through a global chip crunch better than other mobile phone makers, according to data providers.
Higher iPhone shipments helped Apple gain at least 3% market share in global smartphones in the third quarter, even as overall shipments shrunk by about 6% due to the chip shortage, according to data from market research firms Counterpoint, IDC, and Canalys.
Given how closely tech companies guard smartphone sales data, the shipment figures are the best indication of who customers prefer.