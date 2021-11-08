    How Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage

    • Apple Inc is eating into its rivals’ smartphone market share as the iPhone maker navigates through a global chip crunch better than other mobile phone makers, according to data providers.
    • Higher iPhone shipments helped Apple gain at least 3% market share in global smartphones in the third quarter, even as overall shipments shrunk by about 6% due to the chip shortage, according to data from market research firms Counterpoint, IDC, and Canalys.
    • Given how closely tech companies guard smartphone sales data, the shipment figures are the best indication of who customers prefer.
    [Via]
