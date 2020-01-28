How artificial intelligence provided early warnings of the Wuhan virus

by Bluedot, a Toronto startup whose AI-driven health monitoring platform analyzes billions of data points. Launched in 2014, the venture alerted its clients to the outbreak on Dec. 31, well ahead of notifications from the World Health Organization and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bluedot uses big data analytics to track and anticipate the spread of the world’s most dangerous infectious diseases.

Bluedot uses natural-language processing and machine-learning techniques to sift through global news reports, airline data, and reports of animal disease outbreaks, as described. Epidemiologists look over the automated results, and if everything checks out, the company sends alerts to its clients in the public and private sectors.