‘How Bitcoin will help Indian Economy’: RBI Guv has Major Concerns About Cryptocurrency
Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India expressed on Thursday, at an event organized by The Indian Express and Financial Times, that the central bank continues to have ‘serious and major’ concerns regarding cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, reported PTI. This concern was conveyed to the government of India.
Das had mentioned that the RBI was aiming to launch the central bank digital currency as a mass-scale digital asset.
The RBI had put out a note stating that the central bank digital currency and the interest it held as an asset were universal.