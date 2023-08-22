How Celeste Ng writes fiery prose | Podcast Summary

Our Missing Hearts Author Celeste Ng Writes Fiery Prose | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode of Re:Thinking with Adam Grant, Celeste Ng, the New York Times bestselling author, shares her journey to becoming a successful writer, her unique writing process, and the influences that have shaped her work.
From her early days of doubting her career path to her current success, Ng offers a candid and insightful look into the world of writing.
If you cut everything that you love, that is your darling, then you have nothing, or else you have a piece that you hate. And neither of those things is good. – Celeste Ng
Maintaining Curiosity
Ng emphasizes the importance of maintaining curiosity as a writer.
She believes that part of her job as a writer is to linger on small, seemingly unimportant details, much like a toddler discovering new things.
This approach allows her to keep her writing fresh and engaging.
The Role of Collaboration in Writing
Ng shares her experience of having her novel, ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ adapted into a TV show.
She learned that writing a novel and writing for TV are two very different processes.
Writing a novel is a solitary process, while writing for TV is a collaborative effort involving a group of writers, actors, set builders, and others.