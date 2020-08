5 mental models distinguish “product-Founders” from successful “Founder-CEOs”. Trulia Founder, Pete Flint, breaks them down for Founders everywhere.

What is rarely brought to light, though, are mental models that these “product-Founders” use to transition to successful “Founder-CEOs.” There is a large delta between the two, and it’s often the highest leverage point for taking your startup to the next level. In order to make this transition successfully, there are some key changes you need to make within your own mindset.