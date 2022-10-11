How Disney creates magic in Disneyland (Hint: Everyone picks up trash)

some surprising learnings and observations I hadn’t stumbled across in my prior research:
It’s pretty clear to me how a small team maintain a strong culture, the quality bar high, & the vibes consistent.
It’s pretty shocking to witness 100k+ staff members constantly smiling and waving, picking up trash, and cheerily answering guest questions.
Ticket Takers are called greeters. Janitors are called Custodians. This helps clarify the role for outsiders *and* insiders.
@browsercompany’s user-facing teams work in “Hospitality”
@watershed’s account managers were originally called “climate advisors”
Everyone on the staff is expected to keep the park clean. Added benefit–Disney needs to employ far fewer custodians to keep the park clean.
This is a norm in the outdoor community. I found this this in high-functioning kitchens I researched, too.
They honestly look like they’re about to go golfing.
I really like the symbolism here.
I really, really like the way it forces the organization to build in systems/processes that ensures their cleaning crew can stay clean all day.
I hadn’t been to Disney since I was was 7. I didn’t remember that I remembered anything about it.
But at the sight of certain iconic landmarks, warm fuzzy feelings of childhood wonder and happiness came rushing over me.
Some things should stick around.
-Car horns make cute sounds instead of obnoxious ones
-There’s a popcorn production run every morning at 9am to get the smell in the air
-As dusk sets in, the faint sound of crickets starts playing over the speakers
The early parks team decided it would be best for guest experience and the environment if they sorted our the recycling from the trash on behalf of their visitors behind the scenes.
The problem? No one believed the sorting was actually happening.
Disney introduced recycling receptacles along trashcans so the guests would have faith that recycling was happening…
and continued the sorting anyway because of course trash still finds its way into the recycling bins and vice versa.
I’ve always appreciated the discipline and maturity of teams behind Easter eggs.
I know how tempting it can be to create something wonderful and then want to point people to it.
But, it’s miles more delightful to uncover it yourself.
Turns out, it’s also good for business because guests will come back an infinite number of times and have infinite little treasures to discover.
We had the incredible privilege of being led around the newest world, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, by one of the lead imagineers responsible for its creation.
She was pretty awkward in front of the group–soft-spoken, fumbled over words, and fidgety…
We can’t always do that with software or early projects, and this was a good reminder to listen to everyone.
