There are many paths to becoming a Product Manager and no fixed route. Most Product Managers have diverse journeys.

However, there are three key aspects in becoming a Product Manager:

Understanding the market, Understanding the customer, and Understanding products.

They all have to work together to create an effective product. 1) and 2) are essential for creating an effective product strategy that is customer-centric, while 3) is essential for improving current products by helping develop features and monitor competitors’ activity.

A degree in business or engineering may be necessary for some companies’ requirements. But there are also other ways one can get into the field like internships or apprenticeships that can help people get their foot in the door with connections they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.