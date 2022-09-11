How to differentiate crypto winners from losers (and print millions)?

This is how you find #crypto winners such as:
$MATIC +45,000%,
$SOL +50,000%,
$EGLD +12,000%,
$LUNA +18,000% before it went to 0
A thread on how to keep track of new altcoins and narratives before they take off and how to differentiate winners from losers to print millions 👇🏽
Before we start this thread I’m just going to drop a disclaimer: There are thousands of ways of finding winners in crypto.
I will keep this thread short and concise covering one technique that has consistently printed me money over the years.
Importance of tracking and researching newly listed coins mainly focusing on Binance.
History doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes.
There are few times a year where the market literally drops you free money and you just have to pay attention and pick it up.
Let me explain..
It’s a fact that people like new stuff.
Newly listed coins that have their primary listing on Binance can make us a lot of money.
They have fresh charts, often cliffed unlocks (meaning investors are locked for the first months of trading) and can form new narratives easily.
Okay alright newly listed coins ✅
but we have to know how to differentiate winners from losers…
First off in my last Tradingview guide I taught you how to create watchlists. Go ahead and create a watchlist called “new listings”
Follow https://t.me/binance_announcements with alerts and each time a new asset is listed go ahead and add it to your watchlist.
Let’s go over a few elements you need to research before buying in these new assets.
Condition 1: Good token metrics for buying on market. For each newly listed asset we want to research and know the following about the token metrics:
• Seed/Private Round unlock schedule
• Price per token for seed round/private round and other rounds
• Investors/advisors/team
Let’s cover the token unlock schedules. New assets where there is a long unlock schedule/investors being locked are attractive to us.
Let me show you an example.
This is the $GMT unlock schedule. As you can see all seed/private/advisor/team rounds are locked till Feb 2023.
I was shilling $STEPN and $GMT recklessly before it did x10 because simply because based on these token metrics and the market being quiet I knew it would print money.
Secondly we want to know the price per token for the different rounds.
If investors get 25% unlocked tokens on listing and the token starts trading at x50 it’s obviously not going to be a good buy.
This type of risk assessment takes practice and time in the markets. I would recommend studying the previous listed assets on Binance and their token metrics.
Let me just mention that Binance always does reports on assets they list: https://research.binance.com/en
Thirdly we want to know who invested, who is on the advisory board and team.
Are the funds known for dumping their allocations instantly or are they known for holding and buying more? Are there advisors from other exchanges etc.
Might create a short thread on this in the future
Remember this? $MATIC on Binance listing right before it did +1000%. This is an example of how we want a newly listed chart to look.
Slow gradual selloff and staircase over maximum a period of few days. Bonus points if the asset is listed on a red day/market conditions are bad.
We are looking for low timeframe moving average trend reversal for buying (above we can see 4H), read my MA tutorial.
For take profit targets we use golden ratio fib extensions 1.618 as there is no resistance levels on freshly listed charts.
Guide on Fibs going to drop soon
$SOL before +50,000%.
✅ All investors locked
✅ Listed during a quiet period/red day completely forgotten
✅ Sideways chop over a period of 3 weeks (accumulation) before doing +50,000%
This is how we DON’T want a new chart to look like…
We don’t want to be buying anything that pumps straight after listing!
This is a technique used by market makers to generate the most amount of short term liquidity aka (buyers) to distribute (sell) the most amount of tokens
Funfact: FTX is known for listing new assets and pumping them on listing just to get the most possible amount of short term liquidity (buyers) only so they can sell on them quickly thereafter.
Don’t fall for this!
In the recent weeks there have been many newly listed assets that have done big numbers and all you had to do was to pay attention. $OP, $LDO, $LUNC to name a few.
Thankfully this is crypto and there is always another opportunity around the corner! 👽
That’s it!
I hope you will pay more attention to newly listed assets as these have single handedly earned me millions over the years.
