How Duolingo scaled to 8M TikTok followers
Constraints such as limited budget can fuel creativity and innovation. A lack of resources often leads to more innovative solutions. – Zaria Parvez
Zaria Parvez, Duolingo’s Senior Global Social Media Manager, shares her strategies and experiences that led to a massive increase in Duolingo’s TikTok followers. From only 50K followers to a staggering 8M today, she discusses the importance of creativity, understanding competition, and leveraging trends on social media platforms.
Table of Contents
- Narrative Approach to Content
- Redefining Competition
- Leveraging Trends with Originality
- Specialization in Social Media Teams
- Impact of Social Media Content
- Learning from Social Media Blunders
- Measuring Content Success
- TikTok for User Conversion
- Investment in Social Media Teams
- Creativity Thrives Under Constraints
- Balancing Trends and Originality
- Quality Over Quantity Approach
Narrative Approach to Content
Adopting a sitcom-like narrative for content creation can be effective in maintaining audience engagement.
Each video serves as an episode contributing to a larger storyline, which keeps viewers hooked while also allowing room for viral hits.
Redefining Competition
Understanding your real competition is crucial.
For Duolingo, it was not other language learning platforms but the social media platforms that distract users from their app.
This realization led them to use TikTok as a medium to attract users back.