How fast food franchises shape communities?

‘King’s Legacy isn’t a Black-owned McDonald’s. King’s legacy is the idea that we could have living wages, that we could have healthcare for all, that we could have free college.’ – Marcia Chatelain

Marcia Chatelain, a Penn Presidential Compact Professor of Africana Studies and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, illuminates the complex interplay between fast food franchises and African American communities in the United States.

She offers an in-depth look at how these businesses have influenced societal structures, civic engagement, and economic opportunities.

Table of Contents

Fast Food Franchises’ Community Role

Fast food franchises have become deeply embedded within African American communities since the civil rights movement.

These establishments began to fill the void left by state services and utilized civil rights rhetoric to present their expansion as a success story.

Aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. catalyzed a demand for increased opportunities for African Americans.

Major brands such as McDonald’s seized this moment by investing heavily in Black-owned franchises, viewing it as a viable growth strategy.