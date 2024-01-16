How fast food franchises shape communities?
‘King’s Legacy isn’t a Black-owned McDonald’s. King’s legacy is the idea that we could have living wages, that we could have healthcare for all, that we could have free college.’ – Marcia Chatelain
Marcia Chatelain, a Penn Presidential Compact Professor of Africana Studies and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, illuminates the complex interplay between fast food franchises and African American communities in the United States.
She offers an in-depth look at how these businesses have influenced societal structures, civic engagement, and economic opportunities.
Table of Contents
- Fast Food Franchises’ Community Role
- Aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination
- Systemic Issues Remain Unaddressed
- Politics Meets Business
- Regional Reception Disparities
- Questioning Business-Centric Solutions
- Misuse of Civil Rights Language
Fast Food Franchises’ Community Role
Fast food franchises have become deeply embedded within African American communities since the civil rights movement.
These establishments began to fill the void left by state services and utilized civil rights rhetoric to present their expansion as a success story.
Aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination
The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. catalyzed a demand for increased opportunities for African Americans.
Major brands such as McDonald’s seized this moment by investing heavily in Black-owned franchises, viewing it as a viable growth strategy.