How Loom hired its early team members

How we hired a world-class team at @loom (as a pre-seed company):

This will be a multi-part Twitter thread on all-the-things we did to bring on exceptional people when the company had: – No brand – a pre-seed round – & a product w/ early users (pre PM-fit) In this thread we’ll focus on our “process”.

Some context: Loom launched on @producthunt in June 2016. We had a few thousand people sign up on the first day. And a few thousand every few days after that.

After the launch @yoyo_thomas, @vhmth, and I spent time thinking about 2 things: 1 – “What does our immediate product roadmap look like” 2 – “How can we ship as quickly & as often”

As a software product, engineering was our bottleneck. There were only so many lines of code a single engineer can write in a given day. We knew our 1st hire needed to be an engineer. With that, we kicked off the process of our first hire. Here are the things we learned:

#1: Source from everywhere – Twitter – Linkedin – AngelList – Friends – Co-workers – Investors – HackerNews – Product Hunt – Your users – etc The list goes on… Keep a simple spreadsheet of all your qualified leads. Don’t worry about which software to use. Just build a list.

#2 Don’t be afraid to cold email / DM Tips for a great cold email: • Keep it succinct • Personalize it (send a Loom!) • Bullet out your traction, progress, etc

#3: Continuously be iterating & experimenting • We worked with recruiters • Experimented with including Looms in each outreach. • Blocked out time after lunch each day for sourcing. • Leveraged early investors’ networks & sent them blurbs Find things that work for you.

#4: We hired for People Operations early Typically companies would hire their 1st People Ops/HR person at 20 people. We intentionally hired early (9th employee). It allowed us to build processes around sourcing, vetting, interviewing, offers, onboarding, etc. much earlier.