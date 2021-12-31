How Michael Jackson leveraged songs written by The Beatles into earning over $1,000,000,000

Yoko Ono had this to say about the acquisition, “Businessmen who aren’t artists themselves wouldn’t have the consideration Michael has. He loves the songs. He’s very caring”

Michael Jackson leveraged songs written by The Beatles into earning over $1,000,000,000. Yes, The Beatles. 🧵 for every Independent Artist, Creative, Entrepreneur, and Future Mogul.

Under the US Copyright Act of 1976, which allowed songwriters to retain the publishers’ share of their copyrighted works released before 1978, McCartney and Sony agreed to a confidential settlement in June 2017

If you enjoyed this thread, 1.) The end. If you enjoyed this thread, consider giving @kolourrmusic a follow. I am an Industrial Engineer and Indie/Pop artist. I love building, creating, and sharing interesting things I find.

2.) If you’re an independent artist/musician/creative, consider joining @musicavatars, it’s an NFT collection I’m building geared towards taking the best of the PFP NFT world (think BAYC) and combining it with the Music NFT world.

Last point: Independent artist should sign up with a PRO (ASCAP, BMI, SOCAN) to collect their writers share, @songtrust to collect their publishers share in an admin deal and @SoundExchange for their Digital Royalties and distributor (like @DistroKid) for master royalties!