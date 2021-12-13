How “miss excel ” Kat Norton makes up $100,000 a day with 0 employees

She says: “I came into this because I wanted to create the life I wanted for myself. I wanted freedom: financial freedom & geographic freedom. I wanted to do what lights me up every day.”

It all started in March 2020, when Kat Norton found herself living at her parents’ house during COVID. She decided to download TikTok. She joked to her mom, “Mom, I’m going to be rich and famous soon so I need you to prepare your nervous system for that.” Her mom laughed.

She estimates 95% of her income is passive income from course sales. If she’s not actively building a new course, she works ~15 hours a week. She and her boyfriend are digital nomads, exploring a new state every month.

What’s unique about Miss Excel as a creator is that she isn’t as reliant on the big platforms: they drive top-of-funnel discovery, but she monetizes through course sales. She doesn’t post nearly as often as creators reliant on ads or brand deals.