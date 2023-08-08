How Pixar’s Ed Catmull and Pete Docter make magic on and off screen | Podcast Summary

How Pixar’s Ed Catmull and Pete Docter make magic on and off screen | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Explore the journey of Pixar’s co-founder, Ed Catmull, and Oscar-winning Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, as they delve into the process of creative collaboration, storytelling, and building a successful team.
This podcast highlights the importance of fostering a culture that embraces change, appreciates challenges, and values the unique contributions of each member.
Adaptive Learning
Successful groups are inherently unstable, and understanding this allows for continual growth.
It’s crucial to acknowledge this instability for continual adaptation and learning.
Openness to Change
Being open to change, as exemplified by Ed Catmull’s experience at Pixar, is critical to maintaining a long-term vision.
It’s essential to remain flexible and adaptable in the face of change.
The Value of Feedback
The Brain Trust at Pixar, initially formed to provide feedback to directors, evolved into a valuable tool for problem-solving.
It underscores the importance of constructive feedback in enhancing creativity and decision-making.