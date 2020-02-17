How Product Management And Innovation Jobs Are Being Revolutionized

‘Learning to work with AI models and tools for data extraction is a skillset that has begun to enhance and change roles in innovation and product management.’

As more and more companies deeply integrate AI into their development process, it has become the need of the hour for Product Managers to evolve and leverage this change to improve extraction of consumer insights, speed to market and testing of new ideas.

How should Product Managers deal with this change?

We recently featured a bunch of videos on this very subject. You can find them here. They will help you with understanding the actionable aspects of this change.