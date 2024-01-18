How Samsara's CEO scaled his company to $1 billion in ARR in 8 years

At this point, Samsara is at quite a bit of scale so we’re a public company now. The current job description in my opinion is to be building the company not for today’s scale but actually for scale 3 to 5 years from now. – Sanjit Biswas

Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara, shares his journey of scaling the company to a $1BN ARR in just 8 years. He delves into his early experiences with technology, the importance of customer engagement, and his unique strategies for business growth.

Table of Contents

Long-term Perspective

Building for the long term is key to sustainable growth.

Companies should solve customers’ problems effectively and allocate capital with a long-term perspective.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Early Experiences with Technology

Early exposure to technology can help understand how it brings people together and caters to diverse interests.

This insight can be instrumental in creating products that resonate with different user groups.