Building Teams

How Samsara's CEO scaled his company to $1 billion in ARR in 8 years

At this point, Samsara is at quite a bit of scale so we’re a public company now. The current job description in my opinion is to be building the company not for today’s scale but actually for scale 3 to 5 years from now. – Sanjit Biswas

Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara, shares his journey of scaling the company to a $1BN ARR in just 8 years. He delves into his early experiences with technology, the importance of customer engagement, and his unique strategies for business growth.

Table of Contents

  1. Long-term Perspective
  2. Early Experiences with Technology
  3. Transitioning Roles as Company Grows
  4. Rehiring Oneself
  5. Scaling Strategy
  6. Learning Management On-the-Job
  7. Importance of Customer Engagement
  8. Product Development Based on Customer Feedback
  9. Avoiding Arbitrary Metrics
  10. Releasing New Products Based on Demand
  11. Founder-Led Sales Advantage
  12. ‘See-Try-Buy’ Approach in Sales Cycles

Long-term Perspective

Building for the long term is key to sustainable growth.

Companies should solve customers’ problems effectively and allocate capital with a long-term perspective.

🚀
Early Experiences with Technology

Early exposure to technology can help understand how it brings people together and caters to diverse interests.

This insight can be instrumental in creating products that resonate with different user groups.

