How slowness affects government's defense procurement process: Insights from Shyam Sankar (CTO of Palantir Technologies)

Great things are rarely accomplished alone. It’s better to think about it as a rock band, not a solo act. – Shyam Sankar

Shyam Sankar, the CTO and EVP of Palantir Technologies, provides an insightful examination of the inefficient procurement processes governments often use to acquire defense systems. Drawing from his experience at Palantir, he highlights the challenges and opportunities in this space.

The Unfairness and Slowness of Defense Procurement

Government procurement processes for defense systems are often slow and unfair.

The European process is particularly sluggish due to its focus on demonstrating fairness across all EU states.

Additionally, current spending on defense is historically low compared to the Cold War era.

Influence of Personal Experiences

Personal experiences shape professional attitudes and behaviors.

For instance, experiences of hardship can instill resilience and a strong work ethic, both crucial for success in challenging fields like technology or government contracting.