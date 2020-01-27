inDhandha

How Titan decides to go after a market / category?

Via

Titan created a startup initiative within Titan and launched a program called Ignitor, to encourage teams to come up with ideas for the future.

And we published what we called Titan’s Hexagon: There are six elements that ought to be considered for selecting a business to pursue.

  • It must be an unorganized, not regulated category;
  • It must be a personal product;
  • The category must be amenable to branding;
  • Design should be an important element in the purchase consideration;
  • Cost should not be an important driver; and
  • The category should not be intensively competitive.

We will never enter the mobile phone business, for example. [Bhaskar Bhat, the now-retired head of Titan brand].

0
0
0

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote