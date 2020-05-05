How to Acquire Your First 100 customers for SAAS businesses: Announcing UnPluggd Workshop

Ladies and Gentlemen:

The upcoming edition of UnPluggd brings you actionable workshops and very inspiring keynotes from global product leaders.

On day 1 of the conference (May 22nd / Friday), we have multiple workshops on the lines of our ‘Build.Grow.Repeat.’ mantra and we are happy to announce our first workshop:

How to Acquire Your First 100 customers for SAAS businesses, in a post-covid world.

The workshop is being conducted by Ravi Trivedi, Founder of PushEngage, a leading platform for Web push notifications globally, with customers in 150+ countries.

Prior to this he built CouponRani, a popular coupon site. He is a growth marketer and ran online businesses in the US, and India, before building PushEngage.

Workshop date: May 22nd

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Registration Fee: Rs. 399 + tax.

In the widget below, you can register for the individual workshop or for the full conference.

Register for UnPluggd

» Use the code ‘NEXTBIGWHAT’ to get your exclusive discount.