How to avoid bad hires

¾ of employers say they’ve hired the wrong person for a position.
And to make matters worse, the average cost of a bad hire ranges from $17,000 to $240,000
Here are 7 ways to avoid bad hires:
– Lost productivity
– Impacted team morale
– Lower team performance
– Compromised work quality
– Onboarding & training time
– Training & recruitment costs
– Cost to recruit & train replacement
Improving your hiring process can help you find more qualified candidates, fill your positions more quickly, and retain them.
Let’s dive in.
Reference checks aren’t just a formality, they are needed.
It’s natural for candidates to present their best selves in interviews.
This makes it tricky to form a realistic assessment.
It will help you:
– Verify the information
– Assess potential success
– Get more intel on a candidate’s skills, previous performance, knowledge, & work history
Focus on knowledge, skills, and abilities required for your specific role.
Check out this great resource by @amandanat for questions to ask a reference: https://twitter.com/14878237/status/1432717817208614916
Hiring great talent starts with attracting great talent.
Typical job descriptions are dull and just include a list of responsibilities.
The solution?
Put on your marketer’s hat.
Make yours stand out.
• Stay away from jargon
• Keep it simple and to the point
• Write down the success factors
• Get your brand’s personality to shine through
• Grab their attention > what messages will resonate most with the ideal candidate?
Instead of creating a to-do list of tasks and responsibilities, focus on the end results the business needs from the candidate in order for them to “win” at your company.
As you think about your next hire, consider the following:
It’s a year from now.
You’ve hired your dream candidate, and they’ve been on board for exactly a year. During this year they’ve crushed it.
Think through 6 questions:
• What have they accomplished, quarter by quarter, in their first 365 days with the company?
• What supposedly unsolvable problems have they solved in their role?
• What has made them, at this point, so dear to the company that the higher-ups would do anything not to lose this person?
Ready. Set. Go!
To avoid hiring someone that looks great on paper but flunks on the job, you need to look at both skills and competencies.
Yes, they are different and you need both.
Ex:
• Computer programming
• Active listening
• Copywriting
Competencies are knowledge, behaviors, or tendencies that lead an individual to be successful in a given activity.
Ex:
• Problem-solving
• Data-based decision-making
• Strategic planning
• Adaptability
Think through the right questions and exercises that will bring about insights into the skills and competencies you’re looking for.
It will give you a window into how they think and work.
Problem-solving:
• Tell me about a time you used a creative or out-of-the-box solution to fix a problem.
• Can you give an example of a new process or product you have implemented at work recently?
• Tell me about a time when you had to make a critical decision without having much data. How did you go about it?
Let’s walk through the current sign-up flow for our company, what would you change? What would you test?
The same could be done for your landing pages and social media presence.
Each step of the hiring process should give you the signal you need to know whether their skills, values, and needs line up with your role
I) Qualifying call
II) First interview
III) Second interview
IV) Exercise
V) Third interview
The hiring manager should give the recruiter 3-5 qualifying questions for the role prior to the call.
Time: 45-60 minutes
Format: Zoom
Can be a group interview if the role is cross-functional.
Assess key skills and if they can work/communicate well with peers + stakeholders.
Time: 30-60 minutes
Format: Zoom
Expected time from candidate: 2-3 hours
Format: Varies, but probably Google Docs / Slides + Loom
Final gut-check and culture fit as needed on candidates.
Time: 30-60 minutes
Format: Zoom
How many team members should be interviewing the new hire to avoid false positives and a toxic hire?
When evaluating a candidate, use Google’s Rule of 4.
Google found 4 interviews were enough to predict a new hire’s performance with 86% confidence.
Here are 4 areas I learned from @kevanlee and adopted since:
Questions should be set and personalized by the hiring manager for evaluation.
Are they able to see each side of a potential challenge or situation and think through the ideal solution?
1/ Use Google’s Rule of 4
2/ Set Clear Expectations
3/ Don’t Skip Reference Checks
4/ Write a Killer Job Description
5/ Design Interview Stages & DRIs
6/ List Competencies & Skills for Role
7/ Thoroughly Prepare Questions & Exercises
Took me several hours to organize my thoughts and learnings, hope that you found it useful as you look for your next hire.
• Follow me @samanthalcc for more content to grow your startup.
• RT the tweet below to share hiring best practices with your audience: https://twitter.com/1487096611/status/1574744213975072770
Follow: @samanthalcc[Via]