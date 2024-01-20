How to balance motherhood (family) and business: Insights from Sakshi Kapahi (head of Omam Consultants)

‘One thing I’m still working on is you have to be kind to yourself as a woman, which is what we don’t do. There’s always guilt that I missed something for the team, I missed something in the office. There’s guilt that I missed something at home, it’s always that constant struggle and in that you forget yourself.’ – Sakshi Kapahi

Sakshi Kapahi heads an HR consultancy in India and also balances her roles as a businesswoman and mother. In a country where just 14% of entrepreneurs are women, she overcomes numerous challenges to successfully manage both her family and business.

Table of Contents

Family Business Challenges

Despite having an MBA from MIT and experience at Deutsche Bank, Sakshi faced difficulties when joining her father’s business.

Her transition was complicated by people’s familiarity with her growing up, leading to acceptance issues within the company.

Gender Bias Hurdles

As a female entrepreneur, Sakshi experienced gender biases.

People often assumed that she was working for a male relative or building the business on their behalf.

These attitudes contribute to the low rate of female entrepreneurship in India.