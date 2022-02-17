I’ve now seen over 25,000+ Javascript/web devs jump from web2 to web3. Many of them now have full-time careers at web3 companies, or are starting web3 companies/projects of their own! Here’s a thread on how to build your way into a crypto career 👇

By this point, you won’t be a smart contract wizard. But, you’ll have a solid idea on how to actually build real web3 products and ship them to real people. And when it comes to having a career in web3 or starting a company in web3, your ability to ship is what truly matters!