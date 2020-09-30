How to create OKRs

Created by Andy Grove and subsequently popularized by John Doerr, OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) serve as a common culture in burgeoning start-ups and successful businesses. Companies like Twitter, Google, Dropbox, Spotify, and Airbnb have used it effectively.

The highly effective practice of creating and fulfilling goals not only improves the morale of employees but also creates an essential culture of work ethic in the organization.

OKRs provide clarity regarding a company’s goals so that it can inspire its employees to work in a cohesive whole for better and beneficial results.

But how can you go about creating OKRs? Where do you start? Well, we bring you some of the best content on OKR that will guide you through the OKR creation process.