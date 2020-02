1. Identify your strengths and weaknesses.

2. Do the same for your business as a whole

3. Use your findings to guide recruitment and evaluate your existing team.

4. Shift the hierarchy and establish a company culture where every idea is welcome, communicationis open and collaboration is embedded in every decision.

5. Now that you have established a loyal and trustful team with talent in the right places, you can sit back and start looking at the big picture.