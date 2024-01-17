How to develop a well-designed Ketogenic Diet

‘A ketogenic diet is unique from a dietary therapy point of view in that it’s the only diet that we know of that is defined by an objective biomarker.’ – Dr. Dominic D’Agostino

In this episode, Dr. Dominic D’Agostino, a leading authority on metabolic health and ketogenic diets, shares his insights on the benefits of a well-designed ketogenic diet.

He explores its potential in managing various health conditions and discusses the importance of carefully monitoring nutrient intake while following this high-fat, low-carb dietary approach.

Table of Contents

The Ketogenic Diet Defined by an Objective Biomarker

A unique aspect of the ketogenic diet is that it’s defined by an objective biomarker – ketones.

Achieving therapeutic levels of ketones, used to treat conditions like neurological disorders and seizures, requires consuming a high-fat diet.

Diverse Variations in Ketogenic Diets

Ketogenic diets come in diverse variations from a four-to-one ratio (classical ketogenic diet) which is 90% fat and one part protein and carbohydrates, to a more liberal one-to-one ratio (modified Atkins or low glycemic index therapy).

Despite inducing different levels of ketosis, both versions have therapeutic effects.