How to develop a well-designed Ketogenic Diet

‘A ketogenic diet is unique from a dietary therapy point of view in that it’s the only diet that we know of that is defined by an objective biomarker.’ – Dr. Dominic D’Agostino

In this episode, Dr. Dominic D’Agostino, a leading authority on metabolic health and ketogenic diets, shares his insights on the benefits of a well-designed ketogenic diet.

He explores its potential in managing various health conditions and discusses the importance of carefully monitoring nutrient intake while following this high-fat, low-carb dietary approach.

Table of Contents

  1. The Ketogenic Diet Defined by an Objective Biomarker
  2. Diverse Variations in Ketogenic Diets
  3. Mechanism Behind Ketogenic Diet
  4. Benefits Beyond High Ketone Levels
  5. Gradual Transition for Beginners
  6. Optimized Ketogenic Diet
  7. Important Role of Acetoacetate
  8. Supplements Alongside Ketogenic Diet
  9. Potential Role for Ketones in Preventing Age-Related Sarcopenia
  10. Monitoring Nutrient Intake on Ketogenic Diet

The Ketogenic Diet Defined by an Objective Biomarker

A unique aspect of the ketogenic diet is that it’s defined by an objective biomarker – ketones.

Achieving therapeutic levels of ketones, used to treat conditions like neurological disorders and seizures, requires consuming a high-fat diet.

Diverse Variations in Ketogenic Diets

Ketogenic diets come in diverse variations from a four-to-one ratio (classical ketogenic diet) which is 90% fat and one part protein and carbohydrates, to a more liberal one-to-one ratio (modified Atkins or low glycemic index therapy).

Despite inducing different levels of ketosis, both versions have therapeutic effects.

