How to do good better

‘We were very committed to ideals of open science and research transparency from the start. The idea is if you generate evidence, you want to share it openly. You want to share it honestly.’ – Edward ‘Ted’ Miguel

Edward ‘Ted’ Miguel, a renowned global development leader and professor, shares enlightening insights on how open science is revolutionizing poverty reduction and global development.

Based on his vast experience leading UC Berkeley’s Center for Effective Global Action, he discusses the impact of traditional development programs, cash grants, tech transfers, and reveals what truly empowers the world’s poorest people.

Table of Contents

Open Science: A Catalyst for Change

Open science plays a transformative role in global development by promoting transparency and collaboration among researchers.

It democratizes access to research findings, paving the way for data-driven insights that are crucial for effective poverty alleviation strategies.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Data Over Ideology

Historically, economic development decisions were often influenced more by ideology than by concrete evidence.

However, incorporating robust data and statistical methods into debates about global poverty can significantly enhance decision-making processes.