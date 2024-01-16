How to do good better
‘We were very committed to ideals of open science and research transparency from the start. The idea is if you generate evidence, you want to share it openly. You want to share it honestly.’ – Edward ‘Ted’ Miguel
Edward ‘Ted’ Miguel, a renowned global development leader and professor, shares enlightening insights on how open science is revolutionizing poverty reduction and global development.
Based on his vast experience leading UC Berkeley’s Center for Effective Global Action, he discusses the impact of traditional development programs, cash grants, tech transfers, and reveals what truly empowers the world’s poorest people.
Table of Contents
- Open Science: A Catalyst for Change
- Data Over Ideology
- Curbing Publication Bias
- The Long-Term Impact of Interventions
- Policy Changes Inspired by Successful Research
- The Importance of Understanding Local Contexts
- Rigorous Methods and Open Science Ideals
- Machine Learning’s Role in Development
- Investing in Future Giving
- Sharing Null Results Openly
Open Science: A Catalyst for Change
Open science plays a transformative role in global development by promoting transparency and collaboration among researchers.
It democratizes access to research findings, paving the way for data-driven insights that are crucial for effective poverty alleviation strategies.
Data Over Ideology
Historically, economic development decisions were often influenced more by ideology than by concrete evidence.
However, incorporating robust data and statistical methods into debates about global poverty can significantly enhance decision-making processes.