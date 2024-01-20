How to enhance performance by understanding the science of movement?
‘I value being able to hit a golf ball 350 yards, being able to dunk a basketball. I like it when people can do a whole bunch of things in a well-rounded area.’ – Dr. Andy Galpin
Performance coach Dr. Andy Galpin offers a deep dive into the world of optimal training, sleep, nutrition, and supplements. He is a human performance scientist with a PhD in human bioenergetics and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and presentations.
Table of Contents
- The Power of Restful Sleep
- Influence of Personal Biases in Training
- Importance of Proper Movement
- Strength & Joint Health Correlation
- Assessing Physical Readiness Before Exercise
- Reducing Injury Risks
- Comprehensive Data Collection for Body Understanding
- Respiration Science & Performance
- Implications of Hyperventilation & Underbreathing
The Power of Restful Sleep
Sleep is crucial for high-level sports performance.
Research suggests that there is a significant correlation between an NBA player’s postgame tweeting activity and their subsequent shooting accuracy.
This indicates that getting enough rest can predict almost 2% of shooting accuracy.
Influence of Personal Biases in Training
Personal preferences and biases can significantly impact training and bodybuilding.
For instance, an individual’s inclination towards sports rather than physique can influence their approach to training and sport-related activities.