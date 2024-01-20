How to enhance performance by understanding the science of movement?

‘I value being able to hit a golf ball 350 yards, being able to dunk a basketball. I like it when people can do a whole bunch of things in a well-rounded area.’ – Dr. Andy Galpin

Performance coach Dr. Andy Galpin offers a deep dive into the world of optimal training, sleep, nutrition, and supplements. He is a human performance scientist with a PhD in human bioenergetics and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and presentations.

Table of Contents

The Power of Restful Sleep

Sleep is crucial for high-level sports performance.

Research suggests that there is a significant correlation between an NBA player’s postgame tweeting activity and their subsequent shooting accuracy.

This indicates that getting enough rest can predict almost 2% of shooting accuracy.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Influence of Personal Biases in Training

Personal preferences and biases can significantly impact training and bodybuilding.

For instance, an individual’s inclination towards sports rather than physique can influence their approach to training and sport-related activities.