How to find the right Google ads keywords #KeywordResearch

If they won’t do it, I will.
Here’s how to find the right keywords AND rank higher for them than your competition:
🧵
One way to do so is with a spy tool.
I like SpyFu.
Go to their website, plug in your competitors, find out which terms they’re targeting, and target those too.
Pick the one that’s right for your budget, plug in a general phrase to start things off, then find more niche terms to target cheaply.
Now it’s time to rank for them.
Step one is choosing targeting type.
Broad match often gets lower-quality traffic than phrase match and exact match.
Starting with phrase and exact is usually the better strategy.
Do so by matching your offer, landing pages, and ads to the phrases you’re targeting.
The more relevant your ads are, the more Google will prioritize them.
Do so with a clean website, clear policies (refund, shipping, etc), on-site customer service, and an offer that leaves people satisfied.
The more people enjoy shopping with you, the more Google will prioritize your ads.
1. Do keyword research with SpyFu
2. Do keyword research with typical SEO tools
3. Choose the right match types
4. Make your ads and offer relevant to those terms
5. Make shopping with you a positive experience
Do those, and you’ll dominate the competition.
If you liked this thread:
1. Follow me @blvckledge for more
2. RT the tweet below to show some love
Thanks for reading! https://twitter.com/1240448194984546305/status/1574757796486184961
Follow: @blvckledge[Via]