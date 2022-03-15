How to get unstuck

Next time you get stuck… Try this:

When you’re working on a project—big or small—it’s inevitable that you’ll find yourself stuck from time to time. You’re staring at a half-completed page or screen—completely paralyzed. We’ve all been there. Here’s my very simple framework for getting unstuck:

Identify the Sticking Point Segment the project or workstream into its smaller component parts. Mark whatever has been completed and leave the remaining as open. The separating line is the sticking point. It sounds simple, but visualizing the sticking point is very helpful.

Deconstruct the Sticking Point Generally speaking, what we identify as the sticking point on a project is really a macro output comprised of several micro inputs. Deconstruct the sticking point into these micro-tasks.

For example, if the sticking point is a 1-page memo, the micro tasks might be: • Memo title • Executive summary • Body structure • Next steps The sticking point should look must less intimidating when broken down into these small, individually-manageable tasks.

Create Separation Feeling stuck is a combination of technical and psychological factors. Identifying and deconstructing the sticking point addresses the technical, but you have to address the psychological as well. Physical and mental separation from the work is key.

The key is to be alone and avoid technology or connectedness for a short period. Active solitude is a powerful unlock for creativity and non-linear thinking. You’ll come back to your work feeling mentally and physically refreshed—ready to take on the project with new energy.

Create Motion Finally, once you get back to your workspace, dive into the project sticking point. Move on the easiest micro tasks that you identified earlier. The blankness of a sticking point is the most challenging part. Remember: A body in motion tends to stay in motion.

Leverage your refreshed state to work in a short, high-intensity burst. Think of it as 60 minutes—max. You’ll be at your peak creativity after the forced separation, so take advantage of it. Bias for motion conquers all obstacles.