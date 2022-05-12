How to give effective feedback?

Irrespective of whether you are a first time manager or an experienced one, learning to give constructive feedback to your team member or colleagues helps create a positive outcome and long term relationships that goes beyond the work.
This collection helps you get to the gist of giving effective feedback to your colleague. For a more immersive experience, use the FWD learning superapp.
#1 The 4 Different Types of Feedback and How to Them Effectively
Depending on whom you’re sharing feedback with and the context, you can use one or more types of feedback.Directive feedback, as the name suggests, is direct and essentially tells someone what to do though that doesn’t mean it is not put “nicely.”Contingency feedback relies on making the person see the consequence. It talks about what can happen.Attribution feedback describes someone or their actions in terms of quality or label.Impact feedback aims to educate the person about the effect of their actions on others.
#2 The 7 Essential Qualities of Effective Feedback
Effective Feedback is Specific, Timely, Meaningful, and Candid.Effective Feedback is Goal-Oriented.Effective Feedback Focuses on the Future.Effective Feedback is About the Process, Not the Person.Effective Feedback Isn’t Afraid to be Negative.Effective Feedback Can be Positive.Effective Feedback Doesn't Assume It's Right.
#3 Giving Constructive Feedback: The Ultimate Guide
Providing effective constructive feedback is a special skill and requires some forethought and planning.
#4 Giving Feedback: Boosting Your People's Confidence and Ability
When done in the right way and with the right intentions, feedback can lead to outstanding performance. Employees have to know what they are doing well and not so well. For them to really hear your thoughts and suggestions on ways to improve, though, that feedback has to be delivered carefully and frequently.