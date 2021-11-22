How to go viral on Twitter? Learn simple strategies.

Long-Form content Long-form content generates 50% more media shares, as shown in research. That’s why threads are such a valuable resource for growing an audience- The Philanthropist

In this thread, you’ll learn how to go viral on Twitter using tactics that even novices will understand.

1. Identity Decide what you want to be identified for & build your brand around it. You’ll develop a reputation over time. If you want to be known as “The Marketing Guy,” write 30 relevant threads in 30 days to kick start the establishment of your online identity.

2. Long-Form content Long-form content generates 50% more media shares, as shown in research. That’s why threads are such a valuable resource for growing an audience. Unlike a standard tweet, threads go beyond the 280 characters limit. Writing a thread is like writing an article

3. Pick an emotion Tweeps share content that evokes strong emotions. When I write posts, I want readers to experience: · Joy · Passion · Success I want people to be excited to try out new content tactics. I want them to be passionate in this different content viewpoint…

And I want them to feel successful because they have now overcome a challenge they have been dealing with. Determine the emotions you want your readers to feel and communicate to bring them to life.

5. Brief declaration. Let’s take a look at the very first tweet. I like to begin my first sentence with a short declaration. A solid, opinionated remark. It captures the reader’s attention and arouses their curiosity. It isn’t intimidating either. It’s easy to comprehend and …

absorb a 6-word sentence. My intention is for the reader to want to read the second sentence after reading the first.

6. Use numbers. Numbers enable readers to conceptualize information. Amazon suggests replacing adjectives with numbers. Write “87.5% of online buyers use PayPal” instead of “Majority of online buyers use PayPal.” Our minds are drawn to numbers; helps readers organize information.

7. Name drop I’ll name-drop whoever or whatever I’m writing about 100% of the time. Name-dropping Jeff Bezos or Apple, for example, is like dropping a power word. Readers will most likely pay attention to you because they are familiar with them and their achievements.

8. Value proposition Your last sentence corresponds to a call-to-action on a website. It encourages readers to make the next move. I want the reader to know precisely what they’ll gain when they read my post. As long as it’s value-driven, you’ll be able to control their next step

9. Valuable information People share things they haven’t seen before. So, don’t plagiarize content!! Do your homework. Look for a fresh viewpoint. Hunt for content that has a “unique” feel to it. Information that makes the reader wonder, “Where has this been?”

1. Add a CTA YES! Add a call to action (CTA) at the end of your threads. Don’t assume people will follow you. Convince them. Don’t wait for them to subscribe to your newsletter. Convince them. This is content marketing. Use it to drive a final target.

12. Add your handle Many readers will have no idea who you are. This is their first interaction with you through this piece of content. Include your Twitter address in your CTA if you want them to follow you. It makes it much easier for them to tap through and follow.

13. Optimize your CTA If you want all of this to work, don’t keep your CTA self-serving. Tell your readers what they should expect if they follow you. It is your responsibility to provide that value.

14. DON’T end with a CTA Your CTA should not be your last tweet. Twitter merges your threads into the first and last tweets that appear in a readers feed. Don’t give your first impression as a CTA. Rather, wrap up the thread with a tweet that summarizes the main point…

Now, when your thread appears in a reader’s feed: 1. The first thing they’ll notice is a compelling killer first tweet. 2. A supporting concluding tweet that adds value to the first. As a result, you’ll find that your first and last tweets will be the most admired.

15. Use what works I go through my threads and see which tweets had the most attention (With the exception of the last tweet). I take this and compose a whole thread about it. For instance, suppose I compose a thread about 10 content marketing strategies…

And the tweet on SEO receives the most attention out of the 10. Then I’ll start a thread about SEO. Why? Readers specifically told me what they find fascinating and insightful. So, let’s take things up a notch.

16. Research The more you know about a topic, the better you’ll be able to write about it. Detailed research on a topic is equivalent to arming the brain with weapons. Otherwise, your content will sound like everyone else’s.

So there you have it. You’ve now learned how to go viral on Twitter. What you have to do now is do your homework, put everything together, and start sending out viral threads.