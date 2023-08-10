How to have good arguments with world debate champion Bo Seo | Podcast Summary

How to have good arguments with world debate champion Bo Seo | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant
This podcast episode features a riveting discussion with world debate champion Bo Seo, who shares his journey from avoiding arguments to mastering the art of debate.
The conversation explores the value of good arguments, the role of debate in sharpening our thinking, and how we can improve our ability to disagree constructively.
The Power of Meta-Conversation
Having a conversation about the conversation can help diffuse heated arguments and help both parties understand each other better.
It also helps to snap people out of the heat of the moment and focus on the issue at hand.
Definition of a Good Argument
A good argument is one in which both sides walk away feeling like they would do it again.
This definition emphasizes the importance of the conversation continuing and both parties feeling heard and understood.
Pitfalls of Arguing
The argumentative theory of reason suggests that the purpose of reasoning is to persuade, not to think.
However, this theory also highlights the pitfalls of arguing, such as confirmation bias and desirability bias, where the primary goal becomes being right or winning, rather than finding the truth.