How to hire product teams & increase product velocity?
Figure out like what gets you excited. Also just note what lowers your energy throughout the day like what really bothers you. – Geoff Charles
Geoff Charles, VP of Product at Ramp, shares invaluable insights on how to build robust product teams and enhance product velocity. Drawing from his extensive experience, he discusses the significance of understanding customer needs, strategic hiring for startups, performance evaluation methods, common startup pitfalls to avoid, and maintaining personal energy at work. Additionally, Geoff highlights the role of product teams in sales processes.
Table of Contents
- Deep Diving into Customer Needs
- Strategic Hiring Practices
- Performance Evaluation through Team Dynamics
- Avoiding Premature Expansion
- Maintaining Energy Levels at Work
- Role of Product Teams in Sales
- Founders as First Product Managers
- Planning for Future Products
- Staying Single-Product Focused
- Importance of Team Reflections
- Long-Term Planning with Growth
- Fostering an Open Work Culture
Deep Diving into Customer Needs
In order to truly understand customers’ needs and pain points, it’s crucial to immerse oneself in their world.
This involves asking them about their aspirations as well as the challenges they face in their jobs rather than making assumptions about what they might need.
Strategic Hiring Practices
When hiring for a startup, it can be more beneficial to prioritize candidates who have experience working at companies at similar stages rather than those with experience in the same industry.
This is because individuals coming from larger companies may struggle with the lack of resources and different expectations prevalent in startups.