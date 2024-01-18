How to know if entrepreneurship is right for you
‘But it exists on this weird spectrum of giving up structure. So there’s a balancing system here because when you have too much flexibility, your consistency goes out the window. It’s a lot harder to motivate yourself.’ – Jemma Sbeg
Jemma Sbeg, a former corporate consultant turned full-time podcaster, shares her journey and insights on transitioning from a structured 9-to-5 job to the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship. She delves into the challenges, rewards, and considerations involved in such a life-altering decision.
Table of Contents
- The Leap of Faith
- The Journey Begins
- Adjusting to Autonomy
- Walking the Tightrope of Flexibility
- Embracing Uncertainty
- Financial Considerations
- Battling Imposter Syndrome
- Finding Balance
- Resilience is Key
- Passion vs Obligation
- Risk vs Reward
The Leap of Faith
Transitioning from a secure corporate career to entrepreneurship involves taking significant financial risks and necessitates major lifestyle changes.
It’s crucial to consider these factors before making such a substantial shift as it could impact stability and future prospects.
The Journey Begins
The transition towards entrepreneurship isn’t always immediate; it often starts with an idea or passion project that gradually evolves into a full-fledged business.
Support from mentors or agents who see potential can be instrumental in facilitating this transition.