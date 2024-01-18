Sign in Subscribe
Developing Career

How to know if entrepreneurship is right for you

How to know if entrepreneurship is right for you
How to know if entrepreneurship is right for you

‘But it exists on this weird spectrum of giving up structure. So there’s a balancing system here because when you have too much flexibility, your consistency goes out the window. It’s a lot harder to motivate yourself.’ – Jemma Sbeg

Jemma Sbeg, a former corporate consultant turned full-time podcaster, shares her journey and insights on transitioning from a structured 9-to-5 job to the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship. She delves into the challenges, rewards, and considerations involved in such a life-altering decision.

Table of Contents

  1. The Leap of Faith
  2. The Journey Begins
  3. Adjusting to Autonomy
  4. Walking the Tightrope of Flexibility
  5. Embracing Uncertainty
  6. Financial Considerations
  7. Battling Imposter Syndrome
  8. Finding Balance
  9. Resilience is Key
  10. Passion vs Obligation
  11. Risk vs Reward

The Leap of Faith

Transitioning from a secure corporate career to entrepreneurship involves taking significant financial risks and necessitates major lifestyle changes.

It’s crucial to consider these factors before making such a substantial shift as it could impact stability and future prospects.

🚀
Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)

➡️ Download: Android, iOS

Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

The Journey Begins

The transition towards entrepreneurship isn’t always immediate; it often starts with an idea or passion project that gradually evolves into a full-fledged business.

Support from mentors or agents who see potential can be instrumental in facilitating this transition.

Read next