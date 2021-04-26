How To Manage When You Are Alone And Covid-19 Positive?

The sudden spike in the number of cases all over the country has left everyone in shock. The second wave of COVID-19 is putting the healthcare systems through a rigorous test. In such conditions, it’s best for each one of us to stay at home and wait for things to get better.

However, many of us aren’t actually at ‘home’ with family right now. Many among us reside in different cities for work or education and live alone. The worst possible scenario in such a state comes when we find ourselves either COVID-19 positive or experience some major symptoms.

So, here are a few tips you should follow when you are alone:

Stock up the essentials

Have a look around through the eyes of a sick person. Analyze the essentials that you would require in case of sickness.

Do not wait for your conditions to get worse. Stock up these essentials now, when you are fully fit to move. Easy-to-prepare healthy foods, drinks for regular hydration, supplies like Pulse Oximeter, thermometer, and the essential medications must be there in your house when you need them.

Examine the symptoms

Anyone needs to examine their symptoms first. Considering the fake rumours and messages being sent all over, you may not be familiar with the basic symptoms of COVID-19. The basic symptoms of COVID-19 include loss of smell and taste, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, muscle ache, diarrhoea and shortness of breath. In the mild and moderate state, many of these can be managed at home easily. Some older patients might only show fatigue and weakness, and yet they could be COVID-19 positive.

So, it’s important to notice the symptoms first and work your way accordingly. You might be feeling better right now, but there is a possibility that things might change in the second week of infection.

Seek out medical advice

If you have started experiencing the symptoms already, reach out to a doctor immediately. Seek advice, medications and the tests that you need to get done. In the case of older adults, make sure the doctor is aware of any medical history like cardiovascular disease, varying blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

Since seeing a doctor physically would not be the best option right now, get in touch with someone who has a telemedicine facility.

Stay hydrated and take proper rest

Since fever and diarrhoea are two major classic symptoms of COVID-19, make sure you hydrate yourself regularly. To ensure minimal movement, always keep a bottle or two by the side of your bed. Feeling lightheaded, the decline in urine output, dry mouths are the major signs you are not hydrating yourself enough.

Apart from that, soups, tea with honey or ginger, fruits, and decoctions are the choices you should rely on to maintain your immunity.

Track your vitals regularly

Monitoring your fever is the first thing you have to do. You need to keep your body temperature below 100 at all times. One countermeasure to do so is to take medicines prescribed by the doctor.

If you are feeling congestions or uneasiness in breathing, you can choose to take steam vapours or get yourself a decoction. You can also use an inhaler to ease your breathing too. You can also choose to take a shower with mild-warm water, but only when your temperature is below 100. Also, report the same to your doctor once in a while.

Reach out to your close ones

Although you might be living alone for a long time, and think that you don’t need anyone for help. Yet this is the best time to get in touch with your close ones immediately. Set up video calls, chats, or voice calls to stay in touch with one or two of your trusted people. Also, check out those who might need your help. See what works the best for you and make it a part of your routine.

Don’t ignore your mental health

Most of us are quite careless towards our mental health. We don’t give it the attention it demands. So, in your time of sickness, be prepared, stay focused and stay away from any kind of negativity during this period. Check out the stuff that keeps you happy, be it memes, games, videos, hobbies etc., while following your routine strictly at the same time.

So, these were the tips that you need to follow to manage yourself when you test COVID-19 positive and are alone at home. While mild and moderate symptoms can be easily managed at home, yet you should plan for the worst. Pack a bag with a spare toothbrush, medications, medical insurance, and earphones as you might need the same in case of emergency. It’s better to be prepared rather than just ignoring the basics for some other time.

Apart from that, wishing you a healthy and happy recovery. #StaySafe

