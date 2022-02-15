How to manufacture your own luck: 🧵

Be bold: “The only thing people regret is that they didn’t live boldly enough, that they didn’t invest enough heart, didn’t love enough. Nothing else really counts at all.” – Ted Hughes

Be unwilling: “When you learn how much you’re worth, you’ll stop giving people discounts.” – Helen Keller

Be unique: “The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The person who walks alone is likely to find himself in places no one has ever seen before.” – Albert Einstein

Be forward: “Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it!” – Maya Angelou

Be flexible: “Life is a process of becoming, a combination of states we have to go through. Where people fail is that they wish to elect a state and remain in it. This is a kind of death.” – Anaïs Nin

Be ready: “All things are ready if our mind be so.” – William Shakespeare

Be giving: “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” – John Bunyan

Be daring: “No amount of security is worth the suffering of a life chained to a routine that has killed your dreams.” – Kent Nerburn

Be present: “Time isn’t precious at all, it is an illusion. What you perceive as precious is not time but the one point that is out of time: the Now. The more you are focused on time, past & future, the more you miss the Now, the most precious thing there is.” ― Eckhart Tolle

Be tough: “There is only one way to avoid criticism. Do nothing. Be nothing. Say nothing.” – Aristotle

Be positive: “The mind is everything. What you think you become.” – Buddha

Be fearless: “Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.” – Hellen Keller

Be focused: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead

Be disciplined: “We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” – Jim Rohn

Be driven: “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.” – Salvador Dali

Be confident: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t––you’re right.” – Henry Ford